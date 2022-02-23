Turkish athlete Ferhat Arican named Artistic Gymnast of Year 2021

Turkish gymnast Ferhat Arican was chosen as the men's Artistic Gymnast of the Year 2021, European Gymnastics announced on Wednesday.

"Ferhat Arican scored 24.711 votes, congratulations! And thank you all for voting!" the sports organization said on Twitter.

Fans voted via the website, europeangymnastics.com, and European Gymnastics' official social media channels.

Arican claimed bronze on parallel bars, becoming Turkiye's first Olympic medalist in gymnastics at Tokyo 2020.

The 28-year-old won his second consecutive European title last year.





