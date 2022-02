German ski jumper Katharina Althaus will miss this weekend's World Cup action in Austria's Hinzenbach after testing positive for the coronavirus.



Althaus, second at the Beijing Olympics and second in the World Cup standings, is without symptoms.



"It's a shame I have to take a break, I was in good form," she said in a statement on Wednesday.



"I hope to be at the RawAir events in Norway (next week)."