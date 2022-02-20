Winter Olympics closing ceremony begins in Beijing

The Winter Olympics closing ceremony began late Sunday in Beijing, bringing to an end 17 days of sports action.



Themed 'One World, One Family', the ceremony is considered "a reunion of people from all over the world, and an unforgettable Chinese New Year was spent with all of us together in Beijing asone family," according to organizers.



Zhang Yimou, the renowned Chinese film director, is ceremony director at the Bird's Nest Stadium as he was for the opening ceremony and both ceremonies at the 2008 summer Games in Beijing - the only city to have hosted both editions of the Olympics.



Athletes who participated in the Games are set to walk through the stadium and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach will also speak, giving his verdict on the Games.



Chinese President Xi Jinping is among the dignitaries in attendance but many western nations have staged a diplomatic boycott of the Games citing China's human rights issues.



The coronavirus pandemic has also severely limited the number of people who can attend the ceremony, which includes a handover to Italy's Milan/Cortina, the next hosts of the Winter Games in 2026.



