Fenerbahce taste 3-2 loss against Slavia Praha in Istanbul

Turkish football team Fenerbahce tasted a 3-2 home defeat on Thursday against Czech side Slavia Praha in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoff.

Slavia Praha broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Ibrahim Benjamin Traore in the 45th minute.

Fenerbahce leveled the match with Dimitris Pelkas in the 58th minute at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Slavia Praha took the lead again when Oscar Dorley netted a long-range goal in minute 62.

After two minutes, midfielder Ondrej Lingr produced the third goal for the Czech side.

In the 83rd minute, Fenerbahce narrowed the gap to one with Ferdi Kadioglu, while the match ended with a 3-2 score in Istanbul.