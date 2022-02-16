Phoenix Suns brush aside Los Angeles Clippers for sixth straight win

Devin Booker scored 26 points and Chris Paul contributed 17 points and 14 assists to pace the Phoenix Suns during a 103-96 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Mikal Bridges recorded 19 points and nine rebounds as Phoenix won its sixth consecutive game and 17th in its past 18. Deandre Ayton added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 23 points and Nicolas Batum added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Clippers, who have lost four of their past six games. Reggie Jackson had 14 points and eight assists, Ivica Zubac registered 12 points and 13 rebounds and Luke Kennard scored 11 points.

The Clippers trailed 97-95 after a 3-pointer by Morris with 2:53 left but didn't make another field goal. Paul hit a jumper 27 seconds later and Bridges buried a 3-pointer to make it a seven-point margin with 39.4 seconds to play as the NBA-best Suns closed it out.

Phoenix shot 48.9 percent from the field, including 8 of 25 from 3-point range.

The Clippers made 41.2 percent of its shots and went 10 of 35 from behind the arc. Jackson was 7 of 26 from the field and missed all eight of his 3-point attempts.

Booker scored 10 points during a 17-2, third-quarter burst that saw Phoenix turn a two-point deficit into an 81-68 advantage.

The Suns led 81-72 entering the final stanza before Los Angeles made a charge. Kennard drained consecutive 3-pointers to push the Clippers within 83-80 with 9:37 remaining, and Isaiah Hartenstein followed with an inside basket.

Los Angeles moved ahead at 90-88 after Jackson's basket with 6:12 left. However, Cameron Johnson's layup tied the score for Phoenix, and Paul nailed a 3-pointer to give the Suns a 93-90 lead with 4:57 left.

Jackson's layup pulled the Clippers within one, but Paul's lobs led to consecutive dunks by Ayton and Booker as Phoenix took a 97-92 lead with 3:42 remaining.

Booker had 13 first-half points as the Suns led 53-47 at the break. Morris had 14 in the half for the Clippers while Batum added 13.

Jackson and Morris made consecutive baskets to give Los Angeles a 66-64 edge midway through the third quarter before Phoenix went on the explosive run.



