LIVERPOOLS KLOPP ALLAYS HENDERSON FITNESS FEARS AHEAD OF INTER CLASH

Jürgen Klopp allayed fears over the fitness of captain Jordan Henderson for Liverpool's Champions League last-16 first-leg game at Inter, a team he considers the best in Italy.



Henderson suffered a minor back issue playing against Cardiff City in the FA Cup, which ruled him out of the 2-0 win over Leicester City.



The skipper was back as the Reds defeated Burnley 1-0 on Sunday and took a knock on the knee against the Clarets.



However, Liverpool boss Klopp confirmed Henderson will be fit for the mouth-watering showdown with the reigning Serie A champions at the San Siro on Wednesday.



"Hendo is fine, he got a knock on his knee, today was the second day of recovery for a lot of players," Klopp said.



"So, not the longest session for him, but apart from that no issues really.



"He was back last week, his knee in the game definitely was not comfortable. The wound you can really see it, it looks like lips, should not be there. Apart from that he's fine."



Klopp's side, who were Champions League winners in the 2018-19 season, won all six of their group-stage fixtures – including one at the San Siro against Milan.



The German boss believes that record will count for little against a Nerazzurri side he holds in the highest regard.



"Top-class team, top-class players and manager – I think it's probably the best team in Italy again this season, you can see it in the table at the moment," Klopp added.



"Very well organized, well drilled, individual quality is big.



"That's the Champions League, top-class team, we have to show a top-class showing, but why shouldn't we try?



"Historically the results in the group stage in the knockout stage don't count, so no advantage [to winning all six group games].



"It was good when we did it, we didn't expect it, we didn't think there was a chance to do that. But it doesn't help now obviously, it just shows we're a good football team.



"In years before when we went to the final we had average group-stage results, came through pretty much on one wheel.



"It's game 51 for me in the Champions League [with Liverpool], we gained some experience in the competition, that's what we want to use."



Klopp is operating with a near fully fit squad, something that has not happened all too often during his time at Anfield.



He welcomed such a rarity, and the opportunity to keep his team fresh with five substitutes allowed in Champions League matches.



"It's absolutely a good situation to have, no doubt about that," he said.



"What's much more important is how we play rather than who is playing. But it's good we have different options for different situations.



"We need fresh legs, but it's good we have a chance to make five changes, it's good for football in a really tough period.



"The boys have to deal with it as well. If I have opportunities to make more changes that's how it is, it means we can't always use the same line-up. We never had it before, it's pretty exciting."

