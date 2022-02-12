1-1 DRAW WITH KAYSERI EXTENDS GALATASARAYS WINLESS RUN TO 6 GAMES IN TURKISH SUPER LEAGUE

1-1 draw with Kayseri extends Galatasaray's winless run to 6 games in Turkish Super League

Galatasaray drew 1-1 with Kayserispor in a Saturday Turkish Super Lig week 25 game.

Miguel Cardoso made it 1-0 for Kayserispor in the 69th minute at Istanbul's Nef Stadium .

Mostafa Mohamed saved the Lions from home defeat with his late equalizer in the 85th minute, and the game ended with a 1-1 draw.

The Yellow Reds' manager Domenec Torrent recently gained the dubious distinction of being the first manager in club history to go 5 games without a win.

In the Super Lig standings, Galatasaray extended their winless Super Lig run to 6 games with this result, placing the club 13th with 29 points, while Kayserispor laid claim to the number 10 spot with 35 points.

Saturday's results:

Giresunspor-Fenerbahçe: 1-2

Başakşehir-Gaziantep: 2-0

Galatasaray-Kayserispor: 1-1