Serbian cyclist Rajovic wins 2nd stage of Tour of Antalya

Serbian cyclist Dusan Rajovic claimed victory at the second stage of the Tour of Antalya on Friday.

Rajovic, 24, of Team Corratec, completed the 183.3-kilometer (114-mile) Kemer-Antalya track in 4 hours, 35 minutes and 10 seconds.

Matthew Gibson of WiV Sungod came second, while Filippo Taglian of Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattol finished third.

The third stage will be held on the 110.6-kilometer (68-mile) Aspendos-Termessos track on Saturday.

The Tour of Antalya is a grueling 2.1 category stage race along the Mediterranean coast of Turkiye.

It consists of four stages and is being held for the fourth time in the southern resort city of Antalya from Feb. 10-13.

A total of 161 athletes from 14 countries will cycle more than 600 kilometers (373 miles) during the event.