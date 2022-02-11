LeBron James, Kevin Durant select 2022 NBA All-Star game rosters

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant both picked their team rosters on Thursday for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game scheduled for February.

As the captains of Team LeBron and Team Durant, the two players have selected their starters and reserves for the 71st NBA All-Star Game to be played on Feb. 20 in Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

James, 37, will play his 18th NBA All-Star Game next weekend, tying with deceased NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

A 12-time NBA All-Star, the 33-year-old Durant will not be able to play in this year's All-Star game due to a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball replaced Durant this week, as the NBA previously confirmed.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who had previously been picked as an All-Star reserve, was drafted with the starters, replacing Durant.

Team LeBron starters: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Reserves: Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), James Harden (Brooklyn Nets), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

Team Durant starters: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Reserves: LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)