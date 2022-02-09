Embiid carries 76ers past DeRozan, Bulls in East showdown

Joel Embiid dominated with 40 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame DeMar DeRozan's season-high, 45-point game for Chicago to beat the Bulls 119-108 on Sunday.

The 76ers won the matchup between two of the Eastern Conference's top teams after letting a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter shrink to four.

They hung on down the stretch to beat the Bulls for the 10th straight time. They also knocked Chicago a half-game behind first-place Miami and pulled within 1 1/2 games of the idle Heat. With the 76ers' victory, Miami clinched the best record in the East through Sunday, sending Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and his staff to the All-Star Game in Cleveland to coach Team Durant.

Embiid simply did what he wanted, hitting 14 of 23 shots.

Tobias Harris added 23 points, and Tyrese Maxey had 16, helping the Sixers shake off losses against Washington and Dallas to win for the sixth time in eight games.

DeRozan finished seven points shy of his career high. The All-Star carried Chicago with Zach LaVine (back spasms) and guard Coby White (strained right adductor) sidelined.

NUGGETS 124, NETS 104

Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 14th triple-double of the season and Denver handed short-handed Brooklyn its eighth straight loss.

Will Barton had 21 points and Aaron Gordon had 17 points and nine rebounds in his return from a two-game absence to help Denver end a three-game skid.

Kyrie Irving had with 27 points and 11 assists for Brooklyn.

Nets guard James Harden missed his second straight game with left hamstring tightness. Brooklyn coach Steve Nash was asked before the game if it's accurate the team won't trade Harden before Thursday's deadline and gave a definitive answer. "Yes, that's correct," he said.

CAVALIERS 98, PACERS 85

Cedi Osman scored 22 points, and Kevin Love had 19 and Cleveland rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers.

Jarrett Allen had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Rajon Rondo added 15 points and a season-high 12 assists off the bench for Cleveland, which is one game behind East-leading Miami. The Cavaliers made their first eight 3-pointers in the fourth.

LeVert will be acquired for injured guard Ricky Rubio — and his expiring $17.8 million contract — and three draft picks, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press. Cleveland also will receive a 2022 second-round pick.

Chris Duarte led Indiana with 22 points.

MAVERICKS 103, HAWKS 94

Luka Doncic had a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Jalen Brunson scored 22 points despite both of them being in foul trouble and Dallas beat Atlanta.

Doncic sat almost the entire third quarter following his fifth foul less than a minute into the second half. Brunson joined him on the bench with his fifth about six minutes later.

John Collins had 22 points and 18 rebounds for Atlanta. Trae Young missed all six of his 3-point attempts and finished with 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting.

CELTICS 116, MAGIC 83

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Boston beat NBA-worst Orlando for its season-best fifth straight win.

Boston limited Orlando to 35.8% shooting from the floor and 5 of 25 from 3-point range. Dennis Schroder scored 23 points and hit four 3-pointers off Boston's bench.

Rookie Jalen Suggs had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists for Orlando.

TIMBERWOLVES 118, PISTONS 105

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota beat Detroit for its fourth straight victory.

D'Angelo Russell returned with 22 points and eight assists after missing four games because of a left shin contusion. Malik Beasley had 20 points off the bench.

Saddiq Bey scored 24 points for Detroit. The Pistons have lost eight of nine.

PELICANS 120, ROCKETS 107

Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists in New Orleans's victory over Houston.

New Orleans has won three in a row, and Houston has lost six of seven.

Christian Wood had 22 points for Houston.