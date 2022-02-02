Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves roll past Nuggets

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 130-115 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

Taurean Prince added 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting off the bench for the Timberwolves, who have won two games in a row and 10 of their past 15. Jarred Vanderbilt finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Malik Beasley and Naz Reid each finished with 12 points off the bench.

Nikola Jokic finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Nuggets. Will Barton and Monte Morris had 13 points apiece for Denver, whose five-game winning streak came to an end.

The Timberwolves shot 49.5 percent (46 of 93) overall and 42.2 percent (19 of 45) from 3-point range. Denver shot 42.7 percent (38 of 89) from the field and 31.8 percent (14 of 44) from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves led 100-78 at the end of three quarters. Patrick Beverley scored eight points for Minnesota during the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws.

Minnesota led 69-51 at the half.

The Nuggets jumped to an early 17-10 lead after Barton drained a 3-pointer with 6:46 to go in the first quarter. That capped a fast start that included a pair of baskets from Jokic.

The Timberwolves fell behind 22-15 before finishing the quarter on a 15-6 run to grab a two-point lead. Beasley made a 3-pointer in the final minute to put Minnesota on top.

The momentum continued as the Timberwolves opened the second quarter on a 16-4 run to go ahead 46-32 with eight minutes left in the second quarter. Prince made two 3-pointers during the run, which ended with a driving layup from Jordan McLaughlin.

The Nuggets fell behind by as many as 23 points before entering the break with an 18-point deficit.

Minnesota improved to 2-1 in the regular-season series against the Nuggets. The teams are scheduled to meet for a fourth and final time April 1 in Denver.



