PSG defender Sergio Ramos sustains another muscle injury

Sergio Ramos has sustained another muscle injury that casts early doubt on the Paris Saint-Germain centre-back being fit to face his former side Real Madrid in the Champions League. The 35-year-old has been hampered by a series of niggling issues since arriving at PSG from Madrid, where he had spent the previous 16 seasons.

Published January 30,2022
Paris St Germain center-back Sergio Ramos has picked up a muscle injury ahead of Monday's French Cup last-16 match at home to Nice, manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

Spain international Ramos joined PSG in July last year on a free transfer after ending a 16-year run with Real Madrid but has played only five times this season for the Ligue 1 club.

PSG said in a statement that the 35-year-old will be rested after picking up a "low-grade muscle injury" in his right calf during Thursday's training session.

"We know whether there is an injury. It depends on how the player evolves from day-to-day," Pochettino told reporters on Sunday when asked for a time frame on Ramos' return.

"We cannot know how long he will be out before he can get back to training and then playing."

PSG are top of Ligue 1 on 53 points after 22 matches, 11 points above Nice.