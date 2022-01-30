Newcastle sign Brazil midfielder Guimaraes from Lyon

Newcastle United have signed Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from French side Olympique Lyonnais on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club said on Sunday as they battle to avoid relegation.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed by the clubs, but a source close to the negotiations told Reuters earlier that Newcastle paid 40 million euros ($44.57 million) for the 24-year-old.

Guimaraes bagged six assists in 25 games in all competitions this season for Lyon, whom he joined from Athletico Paranaense in 2020.

"Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I'm delighted to secure him. He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead," manager Eddie Howe said in a club statement https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/newcastle-united-sign-brazil-international-bruno-guimaraes.

Guimaraes also won gold with Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

He becomes Newcastle's third signing since the club's takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in October. Striker Chris Wood and right back Kieran Trippier joined earlier this month.

Newcastle are 18th in the league on 15 points after 21 matches, one point away from the safety zone. They are due to host Everton on Feb. 8 after the international break.