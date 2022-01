Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama moves to Saudi Arabian club Al-Taawoun FC on loan

Galatasaray player Christian Luyindama moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Taawoun FC on loan, the Lions confirmed on Sunday.

Both football sides have reached the deal with an option to buy until end of 2021-22 season, the Turkish club said in a statement.

Luyindama, 28, helped Galatasaray win one Turkish Super League title, one Turkish Cup and one Turkish Super Cup.

DR Congolese defender produced five goals and two assists in the 79 matches for the Turkish club.