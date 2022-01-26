Medvedev survives 5-set match, makes Australian Open semis

Daniil Medvedev worked hard to book his place in the 2022 Australian Open men's semifinals, coming from behind Wednesday against Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada.

The second-seed Russian lost the first two sets 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 in his quarterfinal match at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

But Medvedev fought the rest of the match, winning the next three sets 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 and 6-4.

The Medvedev vs. Auger-Aliassime match lasted four hours and 42 minutes.

The 2021 US Open champion, Medvedev will take on the world's no. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece in the semifinals.

Tsitsipas was last year's French Open (Roland Garros) finalist, his best finish in the four Grand Slams.