Germany to send 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine: Defense Ministry

Germany will send 5,000 protective military helmets to Ukraine, a Defense Ministry official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Arne Collatz, a ministry spokesman, said German authorities have approved the delivery of 5,000 protective military helmets to the country, following a recent request by the Ukrainian authorities.

The statement came after Ukraine and NATO's eastern members publicly criticized Germany for failing to show strong solidarity with Kyiv, amid fears of a military action from Russia.

Ukrainian Ambassador Andrij Melnyk has welcomed Berlin's decision, but said this only represents a "symbolic gesture" and it is far less than what can Germany really offer.

"Ukraine expects a real paradigm shift from the German government, a 180-degree change of course," he told German news agency DPA.

The German government has so far ruled out delivering lethal weapons to Ukraine, pointing out to the country's restrictive arms export policy, which does not allow sending weapons to conflict regions.

Russia recently amassed 100,000 troops near Ukraine, prompting fears that the Kremlin could be planning another military offensive against its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Moscow has denied it is preparing to invade and said its troops are there for exercises. It has, instead, issued a list of security demands to NATO, including Ukraine not joining NATO, to calm existing tensions.