News Sport Bayer Leverkusen sign Iran forward Sardar Azmoun for next season

Bayer Leverkusen sign Iran forward Sardar Azmoun for next season

"Sardar Azmoun has been one of the top scorers in the Russian league for years. He has won three consecutive championships there with Zenit, has regularly played in the Champions League, and has also demonstrated his international class at the very highest level," Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said in a statement.

DPA SPORT Published January 22,2022 Subscribe