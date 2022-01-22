NewsSportBayer Leverkusen sign Iran forward Sardar Azmoun for next season
Bayer Leverkusen sign Iran forward Sardar Azmoun for next season
Bayer Leverkusen signed Iran forward Sardar Azmoun for next season on a contract until 2027, the Bundesliga side said on Saturday.
Leverkusen, who beat Augsburg 5-1 on Saturday to consolidate third spot in the German top flight, will sign the 27-year-old on a free transfer when his deal at Zenit St Peterburg expires.
"Sardar Azmoun has been one of the top scorers in the Russian league for years. He has won three consecutive championships there with Zenit, has regularly played in the Champions League, and has also demonstrated his international class at the very highest level," Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said in a statement.
"With him, our attack gets additional quality, Sardar will make our forward line even more unpredictable and powerful."Leverkusen already boast Czech striker Patrik Schick among their attacking riches. France winger Moussa Diaby scored a hat-trick against Augsburg.