BATSHUAYIS WINNER HELPS BEŞIKTAŞ EDGE PAST FATIH KARAGÜMRÜK

Beşiktaş secured a 1-0 win Tuesday over VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük in the top-flight Spor Toto Super League as Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi scored the winning goal for the visitors in the first half.

Batshuayi scored from the penalty spot in the 39th minute at Atatürk Olympic Stadium after Fatih Karagümrük left-back Caner Erkin's handball in the area.

Following their matchday 22 win, Beşiktaş boosted their points to 35 to be in third position in the Super League.

The Black Eagles are seven points behind second-place Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, who beat Adana Demirspor 1-0 at home.

Trabzonspor are obviously comfortable on top of the division as the Black Sea club bagged 50 points in 21 matches.

Mid-table Fatih Karagümrük have 30 points.





