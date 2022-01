Turkish driver Cem Bölükbaşı to compete in Formula 2 with Charouz

Turkish driver Cem Bölükbaşı will race at the 2022 Formula 2 Championship, he announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old will drive for the Czech team Charouz Racing System.

Bölükbaşı finished 5th in Euroformula Open in 2021 with two victories.