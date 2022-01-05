Beşiktaş beat Antalyaspor 4-2 on penalties to win 2021 Turkish Super Cup

Beşiktaş on Wednesday won the 2021 Turkish Super Cup by beating Fraport TAV Antalyaspor on penalties.

The final was played at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar's capital Doha.

Atiba Hutchinson's close-range finish gave Beşiktaş a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute.

Antalyaspor started the second half better with pressure but Beşiktaş were close to double lead when Cyle Larin failed to score in an empty net in the 51st minute.

In the 62nd minute, Josef de Souza's shot was denied by goalkeeper Ruud Boffin.

Antalyaspor scored the equalizer through Atiba's own goal in the 74th minute, sending the match into extra time.

Both sides failed to score during the extra time and Beşiktaş lifted the trophy by defeating their rival 4-2 on penalties.

Beşiktaş were the 2021 Turkish Super Lig champion and the 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup winner, while Antalyaspor were the Turkish Cup finalist.