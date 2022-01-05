10 rockets hit near oilfield, US base in eastern Syria

Ten rockets were fired from Syria's eastern Mayadin region on Wednesday, apparently targeting the Al-Omar oilfield in the Deir ez-Zor province of eastern Syria, where US forces are also stationed.

However, these rockets landed in barren areas surrounding the oilfield, causing no injuries or damage, according to local sources who requested anonymity, adding that in retaliation, US artillery targeted Mayadin.

They claimed the missiles were launched in the morning from Mayadin, which is known to be home to Iranian-backed foreign terror groups.

On Tuesday, US-led coalition forces struck short-range missile posts in eastern Syria, saying that they posed a threat to a facility used by US soldiers.

The coalition said in a statement that the targets were a threat to the Green Village area and were destroyed for legitimate self-defense.