AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT CANCELS NOVAK DJOKOVICS VISA

The Australian government has cancelled the visa of tennis star Novak Djokovic, Australian news agency AAP reports Thursday.



The decision comes just days before the Australian Open is to begin in Melbourne.



Djokovic was detained at a Melbourne airport for several hours following his arrival in Australia on Wednesday after the Australian Border Force raised concerns over his entry visa.



The world number one male tennis player said he had a Covid-19 vaccination exemption, allowing him to compete in the event.



