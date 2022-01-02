PSGS MESSI, THREE OTHERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19 , the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

PSG said that the players are currently in isolation and subject to the appropriate health protocols.



PSG added that one staff member also had COVID-19 in a statement on Saturday night. None of them were named at that point, but in a further statement on the team's medical news Sunday the club named Messi, left-back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.

PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes.

Last year's runner-up Monaco was in action later Sunday at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16.

Monaco said Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.









