Erdoğan, Putin discuss Libya and Syria issues over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday to talk about regional issues including the latest developments in conflict-hit Libya and Syria, according to the information gained from the Beştepe sources

Published January 02,2022