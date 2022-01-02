Erdoğan, Putin discuss Libya and Syria issues over phone

NewsWorldErdoğan, Putin discuss Libya and Syria issues over phone
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday to talk about regional issues including the latest developments in conflict-hit Libya and Syria, according to the information gained from the Beştepe sources
The two leaders also discussed the Ankara-Moscow relations.
Erdoğan, Putin talked about Moscow's proposals to the U.S. and NATO of security guarantees for Russia.
Kremlin side said in a statement that security guarantees may defuse the tensions over Ukraine, where a Russian military buildup along the border has led to warnings from the U.S. and NATO.
Russia has recently been mentioned as the possible venue for normalization talks between Turkiye and the Caucasus state of Armenia.
During the phone call, both leaders reiterated their commitment to intensify the mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and Turkiye.