Frankfurt coach fractures cheek-bone in e-scooter crash

Frankfurt said that Glasner was to undergo surgery but would be back training the team Tuesday or Wednesday. "Unfortunately I didn't pay attention briefly and fell. Thankfully nothing serious has happened. The face is swollen but apart from that everything is OK," Glasner said.

