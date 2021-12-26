Leeds United vs. Aston Villa fixture postponed for coronavirus

An English Premier League fixture on Tuesday, Dec. 28 between Leeds United and Aston Villa was postponed on Sunday due to coronavirus cases at the Leeds squad.

"We can confirm our Premier League game with Aston Villa on 28th December 2021 has been postponed," Leeds United said in a statement.

The club added that no new infections were detected but the majority of the cases at Leeds were still in isolation.

"Therefore, we still do not have enough recognised first-team players to meet the Premier League requirements for the (Aston Villa) fixture," Leeds United added.

Meanwhile, their opponents Aston Villa sent their "best wishes" to Leeds United.

Earlier this week, the Premier League also postponed the Liverpool vs. Leeds United fixture, which had been scheduled to be held on Boxing Day, due to COVID-19 cases and injuries at the Leeds squad.

Leeds United on Thursday said the club previously closed their training ground in Thorp Arch for a few days for virus concerns.

The league recently reverted to emergency COVID-19 measures, including protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, and observing social distancing after the recent rise in infections across the country.