Fenerbahçe beat Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0, take 1st win after 3 weeks

Fenerbahçe won against underdogs Öznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0 in a Sunday Spor Toto Super Lig match to take their first victory after three weeks.

Czech left back Filip Novak scored the opening goal for Fenerbahçe in Ülker Stadium.

In minute 10, Novak beat Yeni Malatyaspor's offside trap in the area to finish with a right-footed low shot.

Fenerbahçe's Greek midfielder Dimitris Pelkas made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute, finishing after dribbling into the Yeni Malatyaspor's box.

Pelkas' goal cemented Fenerbahçe's home win.

Before Sunday's win against Yeni Malatyaspor in Istanbul, Fenerbahçe previously lost against Gaziantep FK, and then drew with Beşiktaş and VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük.

Fourth-place Fenerbahçe collected 32 points in 19 appearances as the Super Lig will reach midway after Monday's games.

Losing side Yeni Malatyaspor bottomed the standings with 15 points.

On Saturday, leaders Trabzonspor ended the league's first half with 46 points.