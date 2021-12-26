GERMANYS SCHOLZ SAYS ARCHBISHOP TUTU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has offered his condolences following the death of South African anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu.



"His fight against apartheid and his engagement for human rights, equality and reconciliation will always be remembered and honoured," Scholz said.



The late human rights icon and Nobel Peace Prize winner, who died aged 90, was "exemplary" in his efforts to uphold these values, Scholz said in a statement.



German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meanwhile said Tutu was one of the world's most outstanding campaigners for democracy and human rights.



"His unwavering struggle against apartheid should be a model for all of us to ceaselessly stand up against racism and unequal treatment," the German head of state said in a letter of condolence.



