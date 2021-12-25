Galatasaray defeat Antalyaspor 2-0 to end dry spell in Turkish Super League

Galatasaray on Saturday won against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-0 in a Spor Toto Super League match to end their almost two-month winless streak.

The Lions were stuck in a dry spell between Nov. 7 and Dec. 21 as the Istanbul team were unable to get a win in this period that has seven domestic league matches.

On Oct. 31, Galatasaray beat Gaziantep FK 2-0 in Istanbul in what was the Lions' last victory in the Super Lig.

In this term, Galatasaray were handed three defeats and four draws.

But Galatasaray finally ended their poor run after taking a 2-0 home win over Antalyaspor in Istanbul's Nef Stadium.

Galatasaray's Algerian winger Sofiane Feghouli scored the opener on a counterattack near the end of the first half.

Unmarked Feghouli had the ball to enter the area. Then he unleashed a right-footed shot that beat Antalyaspor goalkeeper Ruud Boffin.

Feghouli was assisted by his Turkish teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

Galatasaray led the first half 1-0.

In the 52nd minute, the Lions doubled the lead as Akturkoglu curled from outside the area that gave him a spectacular goal.

So, Galatasaray secured a 2-0 victory to climb to the eighth spot in the Super League standings.

The Istanbul club collected 27 points in 19 matches.

Antalyaspor have 22 points to sit in the 14th position.

In the next fixture, Galatasaray will face GZT Giresunspor at home on Jan. 8, 2022.

The Super League will reach midway after Monday's matches.