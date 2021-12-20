USA Basketball names Steve Kerr new head coach

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will take up coaching duties for the US men's national basketball team through 2024, USA Basketball said on Monday.

Team managing director Grant Hill "officially named eight-time NBA championship Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to lead the USA Men's National Team," the team said in a statement.

USA Basketball added that Kerr, 56, will be assisted by Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, and Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams in 2022-2024.

Kerr will lead Team USA in upcoming big contests if they qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"Coaching the USA Men's National Team comes with great responsibility-one that calls for a group effort with a team of coaches committed to the team, to the goal and to each other-and I couldn't ask for a finer group of high character individuals to help me lead our national team," said Kerr.

"Our goal, of course, is to win and make our country proud. We will work hard to do so," he added.

-Eight-time champion

Kerr has helped capture eight NBA championships, including five as a player.

As the Warriors' head coach since 2014, he has led the Western Conference franchise to three NBA titles, in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

Kerr won the 2016 NBA Coach of the Year award.

Under Kerr's helm, the Warriors bagged 73 regular season wins to break the Chicago Bulls' record in the 1995-96 season, which was 72 wins.

He was a Bulls point guard at that time.

Kerr helped his native US win gold medal in the 1986 FIBA World Championship-now called the World Cup-hosted by Spain.

He was an assistant coach for the US national team in 2017-2021, helping it bag an Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020, held this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.