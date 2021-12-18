Trabzonspor earn comfortable win over Atakaş Hatayspor in TSL

Leaders Trabzonspor sealed a 2-0 win over Atakaş Hatayspor in a Turkish Super League clash on Saturday.

Djaniny drew first blood for the home side in the 24th minute at Medical Park Stadium in Trabzon.

Andreas Cornelius doubled the lead, giving his team a remarkable win at home.

Trabzonspor suffered their first loss of the season against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor last week.

They remain comfortable at the top of the Super League table with 42 points, nine points ahead of second-placed Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, who defeated Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 1-0 at home on Saturday.