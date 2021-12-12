RED BULLS VERSTAPPEN WINS MAIDEN F1 WORLD TITLE WITH LAST LAP PASS

Red Bull's driver Max Verstappen on Sunday became the Formula 1 world champion for the first time after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a last lap move sealing the victory.

Overtaking Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after the safety car left the circuit, Max broke the equality in the championship race.

He also became the first Dutch who raised a world championship trophy.

On lap 54, Nicholas Latifi from Williams Racing crashed into the barriers, causing a safety car on the last laps of the race.

"It's insane. The guys at my team, at Honda, I love them so much. Finally, a bit of luck for me. And I have to say a big thank you to Checo, he drove his heart out today," Verstappen said in team radio after crossing the chequered flag, referring to his teammate Sergio Perez with Checo.

Before the safety car, Hamilton was told by his team that Verstappen needs to be 0.8 quicker per lap to catch him before the finish line. Entering the pit stop for fresh tires as soon as the safety car comes out was the winning strategy for the Red Bull team.

Perez retired his car at lap 56.

Hamilton finished the race second while Mercedes became the constructor champion.

Carlos Sainz from Ferrari completed the podium.

Hamilton congratulated Verstappen and Red Bull in his remarks after the race and said that he is proud of his team for giving "absolutely everything."

"We'll see what happens next year," he added.

However, Mercedes moved its driver championship hopes outside of track by filling two appeals to the FIA, the world governing body for motorsports, contesting the safety car procedure.

"Mercedes protested 'against the classification established at the end of the Competition,' relating to alleged breaches of Articles 48.8 and 48.12 of the FIA Sporting Regulations," Formula 1 said on Twitter.

The first appeal is for Verstappen overtaking under the safety car and the safety car procedure itself, and the other is for why only a certain number of lapped cars were allowed to pass by before the restart.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner described the appeal move as "disappointing," while Verstappen said it "sums up a little bit this season."

2021 DRIVER STANDINGS

1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 395.5 points

2. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 387.5

3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 226

CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS

1. Mercedes: 613.5 points

2. Red Bull: 585.5

3. Ferrari: 323.5