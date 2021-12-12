Bulls' Zach LaVine enters into COVID-19 protocols

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine entered the NBA's coronavirus health and safety protocols, insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on Sunday.

"The Bulls have nine healthy players for Tuesday's game vs. Detroit. One of the replacement players, Stanley Johnson, is in protocols. The Bulls need replacements for their replacements," Wojnarowski tweeted.

He added that Chicago could continue to sign players under hardship waiver.

LaVine, 26, made 27 appearances during the 2020-21 season, averaging 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

With LaVine, the Bulls have nine players in protocols, including Coby White, Javonte Green, DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu, Stanley Johnson, and Troy Brown Jr.