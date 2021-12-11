CAMEROON GREAT ETOO ELECTED PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL FEDERATION

 Contact Us
Former international Samuel Eto'o has been elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation, the body announced on Saturday. The former Barcelona and Inter Milan star gained 43 votes to beat acting president Seidou Mbombo Njoya, who collected 31. The vote was held after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in January annulled Njoya's victory in a 2018 election.

Published December 11,2021
Cameroon soccer great Samuel Eto'o was elected president of the national football federation (FECAFOOT) on Saturday, a month before the country hosts the African Cup of Nations.

Former striker Eto'o, who played for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea, will take over an organisation long tainted by infighting, mismanagement and allegations of corruption.

Soccer's global governing body FIFA has intervened several times to end bickering among FECAFOOT officials.

The 40-year-old Eto'o won the election with 43 votes from members of FECAFOOT's general assembly. His rival, the current president Seydou Mbombouo Njoya, received 31 votes.

Cameroon will host the African Cup of Nations from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6. It was stripped of the right to host the tournament in 2019 because of delays in preparation and security concerns.