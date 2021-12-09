Fenerbahçe held to 1-1 draw with Frankfurt in Europa League

Fenerbahçe were held to a 1-1 draw Thursday with Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League .

Djibril Sow scored the opening goal for the German team in the 29th minute at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe leveled with a close-range finish from Mergim Berisha in the 42nd minute.

In another group clash, Antwerp beat Olympiacos 1-0 with a goal from Michel-Ange Balikwisha.

Frankfurt are atop Group D with 12 points. Olympiacos are in second with nine and Fenerbahçe in third place with six points.

Antwerp finished at the bottom of their group with five points.

Fenerbahçe dropped to UEFA Europa Conference League.