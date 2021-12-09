Beşiktaş part ways with manager Sergen Yalçın for poor results

Beşiktaş manager Sergen Yalçın on Thursday left his post at the Turkish football team after poor results in the domestic league and UEFA Champions League.

The Istanbul club said in a statement that Beşiktaş parted ways with 49-year-old Yalçın on a mutual consent and thanked the Turkish head coach for local achievements including the 2021 Turkish Super Lig title.

It also wished Yalçın best for the rest of his career.

A former Beşiktaş and Turkey attacking midfielder, Yalçın was hired by the Black Eagles on Jan. 29, 2020 to manage the senior team for nearly two years.

Last season, Yalçın's men did double, winning both the Super Lig and Turkish Cup trophy.

This season Beşiktaş, guided by Yalçın, displayed a poor run in both the Turkish league and UEFA Champions League.

Beşiktaş are now desperate for the title race in the 2021-22 domestic campaign as they are in the ninth spot with 21 points in 15 Super Lig matches.

They are currently 18 points behind the leaders Trabzonspor.

On Tuesday, Beşiktaş were handed a devastating loss by Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League match held in Germany.

Borussia Dortmund trounced Beşiktaş 5-0 at Signal Iduna Park as the Turkish side ended the Group C with zero points.