Eight Spurs players, five staff test positive for COVID-19

Eight players and five staff members from Tottenham Hotspur have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the English club's final Europa Conference League group match at home to Stade Rennais, manager Antonio Conte said on Wednesday.

"Eight players and five members of staff (have tested positive), but the problem is that everyday we're having people with COVID-19," Conte told reporters ahead of Thursday's game.

"At the end of the training today, another player tests positive, another member of staff tests positive. And tomorrow, who? Me? Another member of staff? ... The situation is serious."

Spurs are second in Group G of the Conference League on seven points after five matches, above Dutch team Vitesse on overall goal difference.

Rennes, who have 11 points, are unbeaten and through to the knockout stages as group winners.







