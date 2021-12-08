 Contact Us
News Sport Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized again to treat colon tumor

Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized again to treat colon tumor

Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalized for treatment of a previously identified colon tumor, his doctors said Wednesday, the latest health problem for the 81-year-old icon. The three-time world champion was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo "for follow-up treatment of the colon tumor identified in September this year," his medical team said.

Reuters SPORT
Published December 08,2021
Subscribe
BRAZIL SOCCER LEGEND PELE HOSPITALIZED AGAIN TO TREAT COLON TUMOR

Brazilian soccer legend Pele was hospitalized to undergo treatment for a colon tumor, Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein said on Wednesday, adding that he is in stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days.

The 81-year-old three-time World Cup winner underwent a surgery to remove a colon tumor in September and spent nearly a month hospitalized. The hospital said at the time that he would need to undergo chemotherapy.

According to Wednesday's note from the hospital, Pele is now "continuing" his treatment.

The soccer legend said on Twitter last month that he was "fine" and feeling better "every day".