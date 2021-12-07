IOC boss Bach: 'All aspects' of Peng Shuai case discussed with China

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has said that the body is discussing "all aspects" of the Peng Shuai case with China.



Bach and the Olympic movement have come under fire for its response to the case of the Chinese tennis player, who has accused a former vice premier of the country of sexual assault and then disappeared from the public eye for weeks.



But Bach said in an exclusive interview with dpa that the IOC is looking at the whole case via silent diplomacy with China, after holding two video calls with the former top-ranked doubles player.



He also vowed that the IOC would stay involved beyond the Bejing Winter Olympics which are less than two months away.



"In the two conversations she showed herself to be grateful that we sought to contact her," Bach said.



"We are also in talks with Chinese sports organizations and official bodies. And I can assure you that all aspects of this case are being discussed with the Chinese side."



He added: "We tried to contact Peng Shuai, with her physical integrity at the centre. You know the result of these efforts which led to two video conferences on November 21 and December 1. And to say it right away: These two video conferences do not mark the end of this process," he said, adding that the case would also continue beyond the Winter Games.Bach said the IOC has offered her help "in all areas" and a meeting with her is scheduled for January.



The German reiterated that silent diplomacy, also used by his predecessor Jacques Rogge ahead of the 2008 Summer Games in the Chinese capital after China's clampdown on unrest in Tibet, was the right strategy.



"Based on the experience of other organizations, governments and our own, this option is the most promising," he said.



