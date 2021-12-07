Atletico survive in Champions League, Milan fall to perfect Liverpool

Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Rodrigo De Paul gave Atletico Madrid a nervous 3-1 win away to Porto in a bad-tempered tie which ended 10 v 10 on Tuesday and progress into the last 16 of the Champions League.



Griezmann nudged a corner over the line in the 55th minute and set up Correa to seal matters in injury-time. Paul added another to secure second-place in Group B behind winners Liverpool, whose 2-1 win at AC Milan made them the first English side to win all six group games.



Liverpool had won the group in advance but each of the other three teams could have progressed on the night and all spent time in the second qualifying spot.



Porto were the favourites but failed to score when on top and Griezmann was on hand when a corner was flicked on early in the second half.



Yannick Carrasco saw red for an altercation with Otavio but Porto's numerical advantage last only minutes as Wendell was dismissed for reacting to Matheus Cunha. An Atletico offical also saw red in the melee.



Atletico defended resolutely and struck twice more to leave Porto third and in the Europa League despite a last-second penalty.



Milan started well and led through Fikayo Tomori but Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi each converted rebounds to leave them fourth and out of Europe.



Real Madrid had superb long-range strikes from Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio to reach 1,000 and 1,001 goals in the elite competition and defeat Inter Milan 2-0.



The 13-time record European champions won Group D as a result with Inter, who had Nicolo Barella sent off for lashing out at Eder Militao, second.



Sheriff of Moldova, already guaranteed third, drew 1-1 at eliminated Shakhtar Donetsk in the other game.



Young and old stars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi each struck doubles as Paris Saint-Germain dismantled Club Brugge but Manchester City slipped to defeat 2-1 at RB Leipzig.



That matters little to Pep Guardiola's side as they had already won Group A. Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva gave interim coach Achim Beierlorzer victory in Leipzig's first match since sacking Jesse Marsch.



"We will have to sit down and analyse this," Oleksandr Zinchenko told UEFA.com. "That we had won the group before the game had nothing really to do with our performance."



Leipzig confirmed third-place, and a spot in the Europa League after Christmas, with the win despite Riyad Mahrez scoring 13 minutes from time. Kyle Walker's red card for a needless kick at Silva ended City's comeback hopes.



"It is very important for us to be still playing in Europe next year," said Leipzig's Konrard Laimer, who set up the opening goal for Szoboszlai with a brilliant outside of the foot pass, said.



Brugge could have caught Leipzig by bettering their result but found themselves two down in six minutes to 22-year-old Mbappe's brace for second-placed PSG.



"Of course there was nothing at stake but the Champions League is the Champions League," said Mbappe. "We wanted to warm up the fans with our play and that's what we did."



Messi, 12 years his senior, curled a third before the break and added his 125th Champions League goal to the rout with a late penalty after Mats Rits' consolation.



Group C winners Ajax also progressed perfectly with a 4-2 win over second-placed Sporting Lisbon while Borussia Dortmund, already certain of third, thrashed Besiktas 5-0.



