LA Lakers star LeBron tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has entered NBA health and safety protocols after testing positive for coronavirus, the US basketball league announced on Tuesday.

"The Lakers learned of James' situation Tuesday morning, coach Frank Vogel said, and arranged for transportation to take him back to Los Angeles from Sacramento," where the team was for an away game, said an NBA statement.

With the result, James could be benched for a minimum of 10 days unless he returns two negative PCR tests in 24 hours, it added.

James is the 17th player known to have entered the league's health and safety protocols since the start of the regular season.

He is a four-time NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020), having helped the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers win titles.

This season the 36-year-old averaged 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists.

Without LeBron, the Lakers on Tuesday defeated the Sacramento Kings with a score of 117-92.



