The English Premier League said on Sunday that it postponed the Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur match due to heavy snowfall.

"Fixture at Turf Moor (Burnley's home ground) will be played at a later date due to concerns about playing surface and surrounding areas," the Premier League said in a statement.

This season, Tottenham Hotspur are in the seventh spot with 19 points in 12 matches.

Burney collected nine points to be in the league's relegation zone.