Portugal and Italy set for play-off showdown for World Cup place

At least one of European Champions Italy and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will miss out on the 2022 World Cup after they were placed in the same path of the European qualifying play-off draw made Friday.



Italy will host North Macedonia in their semi-final on March 24 with the winners away to Portugal or Turkey on March 29.



"It's a very difficult draw for us," Italy coach Roberto Mancini said in his initial reaction to global governing body FIFA. "North Macedonia is a good a team and after, if we win, we go away to the final in Portugal or Turkey who are very strong."



There is a potential all-British duel for a place in Qatar as Scotland welcome Ukraine and Wales take on Austria in the path A semi-finals. The decider will be in Cardiff or Vienna.



Wales are looking to reach a first World Cup since 1958 and could meet Scotland, who knocked them out of contention for the 1978 and 1986 editions. Scotland themselves have not been to the finals since 1998.



"We've given ourselves a great opportunity," said Wales manager Robert Page. "We've got everything to play for."



In path B Russia take on Poland and Sweden face the Czech Republic meaning there could be a potential showdown between striking greats Robert Lewandowski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Russia or Poland will have home advantage.



But it is path C with giants Italy and Portugal which is the most mouth-watering. Italy missed out on a place at Russia 2018 but since rebounded under Mancini to replace Portugal as continental champions.



"It's not a great draw and it could have gone better," said Mancini told the Italian federation website. "Ourselves and Portugal need to beat North Macedonia and Turkey: they'll be straight knockout ties, which always provide difficulties.



"Just like we wanted to avoid Portugal, they would have wanted to avoid Italy. Will we make it to the World Cup?



"We're always confident and positive, the most important thing will be to have all the players available."



Ronaldo meanwhile promised Portugal would make the finals, held November 21-December 18 next year, as his side threw away automatic qualification in their final group game.



"Path C is definitely the most difficult and hardest one," said urkey coach Stefan Kuntz. "Our wish would be to bring the most important game back to Turkey to see what we can achieve."



Holders France, world number one Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Brazil and Argentina have qualified to join hosts Qatar so far. The draw for the finals is expected to be made in April.



EUROPEAN PLAY-OFF DRAW:



Path A Wales or Austria v Scotland or Ukraine



Path B Russia or Poland v Sweden or Czech Republic



Path C Portugal or Turkey v Italy or North Macedonia