Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suspended for 1st time in NBA career

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James has been handed his first NBA ban, following a brawl with Detroit Piston's Isaiah Stewart on Sunday night.

According to an NBA statement on late Monday, James has been suspended for one game and Stewart for two games for their roles in the ugly incident.

On Sunday night, James struck Stewart on the face while jostling for a rebound position on a free throw in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-116 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

The game was brought to a halt as Stewart, with blood pouring down his face, had to be held back more than once as he tried to have a go at James.

Both players were ejected from the game.