Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy charged with 2 more counts of rape

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was charged with two further counts of rape on Tuesday, according to a statement from prosecutors.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the new charges have been authorized for the 27-year-old Premier League and France international player.

Mendy, who will appear at the Stockport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, is now facing a total of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

English club Manchester City had suspended the footballer with the earlier charges in August, and declined to make any further comment until the legal process is completed.