Washington Wizards beat Orlando Magic for 4th straight win

The Washington Wizards defeated the Orlando Magic 104-92 late on Saturday for their fourth consecutive win.

Spencer Dinwiddie with 23 points, Montrezl Harrell with 20, and Kyle Kuzma with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds were the stars as the Wizards secured their ninth win in 12 games.

For Orlando, Cole Anthony led the scoring with 22 points and Mo Bamba pitched in with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

The Magic now have just three wins and 10 losses this season.

RESULTS:

Utah Jazz - Miami Heat: 105-111

New Orleans Pelicans - Memphis Grizzlies: 112-101

Indiana Pacers - Philadelphia 76ers: 118-113

Orlando Magic - Washington Wizards: 92-104

Toronto Raptors - Detroit Pistons: 121-127

Cleveland Cavaliers - Boston Celtics: 91-89

Los Angeles Clippers - Minnesota Timberwolves: 129-102





