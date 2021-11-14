Peru’s defense minister resigns

Peru's Defense Minister Walter Ayala announced his "irrevocable" resignation Sunday following disagreements with the government over controversial promotions within the Armed Forces.

"I have demonstrated reliable legal and correct action in the process of military promotion and relief. I assume full political responsibility for it. Therefore, as a democrat, I irrevocably resign from the Ministry of Defense. Thank you, President Pedro Castillo. Enough of politicking. Let Go!" he said on Twitter.

Ayala noted that he faced obstacles while trying to carry out his duties in politics.

On Nov. 8, he said he was pressured in the promotion of senior military commanders and the dismissal of army and air force commanders and conveyed his request to Castillo to resign.

Ayala was appointed defense minister on Oct. 7 following the resignation of Prime Minister Guido Bellido and his Cabinet.

Castillo was sworn in as president on July 28.