UEFA REJECTS GALATASARAYS APPEAL FOR REPLAY OF LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW MATCH IN EUROPA LEAGUE

UEFA rejected Galatasaray's request related to the club's latest Europa League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray previously made an official application to UEFA for a forfeited win or replaying of the match after they claimed that Lokomotiv Moscow's Dmitri Zhivoglyadov was shown two yellow cards but not sent off with a red.

In a statement on Friday, UEFA announced the decision regarding Galatasaray's application: "To declare the protest lodged by Galatasaray A.S. inadmissible."

Following the game, the official match report on UEFA's website indicated that Russian club's Zhivoglyadov was shown only one yellow card in the 93rd minute. There is no entry registering a second yellow card.