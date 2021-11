Qatar 's top diplomat voiced hope Friday for a halt to normalization with the Bashar al-Assad regime after his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates paid a visit to Damascus.

"We hope that countries will be discouraged from taking further steps with the Assad regime," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a joint news conference in Washington with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who reiterated US concerns about rehabilitating Assad.