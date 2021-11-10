We should bid for 2036 Games, says German Olympic chief candidate

Germany should bid for the Summer Olympics in 2036, 100 years after the infamous Berlin Games under Adolf Hitler, a candidate for boss of Germany's Olympic Committee has said.



"I know there are discussions about whether to apply for 2036 against the backdrop of Berlin 1936, and my opinion is: yes," world table tennis federation head Thomas Weikert told ARD.



"The Paralympic Games and Olympic Games should come to Germany as soon as possible."



Whether the Games should be held in Berlin is "another question, there may be other cities. That is certainly a topic that must then be discussed," added the 59-year-old lawyer.



Weikert is considered the favourite in the December 4 election for a new president of the German Olympic Sports Federation (DOSB).



Other candidates include former top fencer Claudia Bokel and politician Stephan Mayer.



Alfons Hoermann is stepping down in the wake of criticism of his leadership.



Paris will host in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.



